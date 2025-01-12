Chandigarh, Jan 12 (PTI) As many as 220 cases of liquor, marked for sale in Chadigarh only, were seized from a truck in Mohali, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Sunday

The operation was carried out by a joint team of Mohali excise department and Punjab Police.

He said this operation was part of a special campaign launched across the state in recent days to tackle the persistent menace of illegal liquor smuggling from the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Cheema, who also holds the portfolio of excise and taxation, said that this seizure is one of six major instances in recent times where liquor was being smuggled into Punjab from Chandigarh.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Punjab Excise Act, 1914.

Additionally, six more FIRs have been registered in different police stations of Mohali district in connection with other cases of liquor smuggling from Chandigarh, leading to the seizure of 42 cases of various liquor brands.

Cheema further stated that, as of December 31, 2024, a total of 114 FIRs related to Chandigarh liquor smuggling have been registered, with the recovery of 30,096 liquor bottles in these cases.

He emphasised that both the excise department and Punjab Police are adopting a zero-tolerance policy toward liquor smuggling.

"The ongoing campaign will be further intensified with continued cooperation from the Punjab Police, and strict legal action will be taken against anyone involved in liquor smuggling," he added.

