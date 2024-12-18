Visuals from the hospital (Photo/ANI)

Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 18 (ANI): As many as 26 were injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj, said police on Wednesday.

A tractor collided with a pick-up carrying passengers coming from a marriage ceremony, said police.

All the injured were hospitalized and have been undergoing treatment.

More details into the matter are awaited. Investigations are underway. (ANI)

