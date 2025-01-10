New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): To ensure the safety and well-being of pilgrims during the iconic Gangasagar Mela 2025, the 2nd battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed five specialized search and rescue teams, said a press statement from NDRF on Thrusday.

These teams include highly trained male and female rescuers, a specialised canine (Dog-K9) squad, and medical and communication teams, all operating under the requisition of State Authorities.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Steve Jobs' Widow Laurene Powell To Observe Kalpavas, Will Stay in Prayagraj For 2 Weeks.

The Mela is scheduled to be held in West Bengal from January 10 to January 18, 2025. The NDRF teams have been strategically stationed at five key locations within the Mela area: The Mela Ground, Lot-8, Kachuberia, Namkhana, and Benuban. This strategic placement is designed to facilitate swift and effective responses to emergencies, ensuring the safety of millions of pilgrims attending the event, added the statement.

Prepared to manage a wide array of emergencies, the teams are equipped with advanced gear for aquatic search and rescue, structural collapse incidents, and potential CBRN emergencies. The deployment will also feature a specialized canine (K9) squad, which will assist in search and rescue operations, significantly enhancing the teams' capabilities.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Set To Feature on Nikhil Kamath's 'People by WTF' Podcast; Trailer Revealed (Watch Video).

Additionally, the presence of Mahila (woman) rescuers and medical first responders further strengthens the operational readiness of the teams, read the statement further.

NDRF Commanders have expressed their confidence in the preparedness and motivation of the teams. "Our personnel are well-trained, highly motivated, and fully prepared to handle any emergencies that may arise during the mela. We are committed to working closely with the administration to ensure the safety and security of all pilgrims," they stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)