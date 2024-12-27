Jaipur, Dec 27 (PTI) Three drug smugglers, one of whom had a cash reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, were apprehended by the Jodhpur Police's Cyclone Team in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan, police said on Friday.

Jasaram, Baburam and Chetanram were caught from a farmhouse in the Bhaniyana area of Jaisalmer on Thursday under an operation codenamed ‘Madgavaiya,' said Jodhpur Inspector-General of Police Vikas Kumar.

While Jasaram has a cash reward of Rs 25,000 and is wanted by the police in Pali, Chittorgarh and Barmer districts, Baburam and Chetanram are wanted by Jaisalmer police in connection with a drug smuggling case, he said.

According to Kumar, Jasaram became involved in opium smuggling after he came in contact with a drug smuggler, Kharataram, who shot himself dead in 2021 after being surrounded by police in Pali district.

After Kharataram's death, Jasaram independently carried out smuggling activities and expanded his network, Kumar added.

Jasaram had also managed to escape once when the Cyclone Team conducted a raid at his hideout in Chittorgarh's Nimbahera, he said.

However, the team received a tip-off that Jasaram visits Goa for partying every two months. Following this, they gathered information about his network in Goa and managed to connect with his friend, Kumar said.

The friend revealed that Jasaram holds meetings at a farmhouse in the Bhaniyana area but did not know the address, Kumar said.

He provided a photo of the cook working at the farmhouse, Kumar added.

The team then attempted to identify the farmhouse by disguising themselves as property buyers, but this yielded no results, he said.

However, the same cook was spotted by the team in the market on Thursday and after chasing him they reached the farmhouse where the three accused were arrested.

