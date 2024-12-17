Hamirpur (HP), Dec 17 (PTI) As many as 40 lambs were mauled to death in a leopard attack in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, forest officers said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday evening in the Narayana Da Tal area of Galod Khas gram panchayat, where sheep herders had set up a camp en route to their destinations, police said.

The lambs belonged to Pritam Chand, a resident of Chamba. According to the police, Chand had taken his sheep and goats to graze in the forest, leaving some lambs behind at the camp.

Upon his return, Chand found 32 lambs dead and 12 others injured. Of these, eight succumbed to their injuries later.

Chand attributed the deaths to a leopard attack, police said. The estimated loss due to the attack is between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, they added.

