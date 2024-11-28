New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Out of 7,660 persons identified to be engaged in beggary, 970 have been rehabilitated till now, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said on Thursday.

In response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr Virendra Kumar said 'Comprehensive Rehabilitation of Persons Engaged in the Act of Begging' is a sub-scheme of the central sector scheme Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise (SMILE), under which 81 cities and towns of historical, religious and tourist importance have been taken up.

Also Read | Jalaun Horror: Nurse Allegedly Gang-Raped in Uttar Pradesh, Accused Insert Stick, Chilli Powder in Her Private Parts; Probe On.

"Since inception of the scheme, 7,660 persons have been identified to be engaged in the act of begging. Out of these identified persons, 970 persons have been rehabilitated till November 11," Kumar said in a written reply.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)