Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 11 (ANI): Actor and the leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay, on Saturday criticised the Tamil Nadu government for its 'failure' to fulfil the promise to scrap the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and accused Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam of "betraying" people of the state.

In a social media post, Vijay said that the DMK government intends to make false promises during elections and betray the people after winning elections. Their promise to scrap NEET is the best example of this.

"In 2021, during the election campaign, the DMK said in their campaign that if they came to power, they would scrap NEET and that they knew the secret to abolish NEET. They convinced the people. But now, they say that the state govt doesn't have the power to scrap NEET and that only the union govt can do so. Is this not betrayal?," said Vijay.

"The Tamil Nadu rulers, who dream of deceiving the people of Tamil Nadu by telling any lie, will not be able to achieve their dreams in the future," he added.

Previously Vijay also criticised the NEET examinations and urged the departments of education and sanitation to be moved back to the State list from the Concurrent list.

In June, last year, the State Assembly unanimously passed a resolution against the NEET, urging the Centre to scrap NEET and allow state governments to undertake medical admissions based on class 12 marks, as was done before NEET's implementation.

Earlier, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami also criticized the ruling DMK over the NEET issue. He asked what steps the DMK had taken to ban NEET in the state? Palaniswami accused DMK MPs of remaining silent on the issue in Parliament.

"DMK said that the NEET ban will be implemented in Tamil Nadu. What steps DMK has taken so far on the issue? Why DMK MPs are sitting silent at the Parliament," Palaniswami said in a press conference here. (ANI)

