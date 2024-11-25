Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu held a review meeting at the Secretariat to assess the ongoing road repair works across the state. The meeting was attended by Minister BC Janardhan Reddy and senior officials.

Chief Minister Naidu reviewed the progress of the pothole-free roads initiative, valued at Rs861 crore. Launched on November 2 in Anakapalli district, the programme is expected to be completed by Sankranti. The CM stressed that substandard work would not be tolerated and directed officials to ensure road repairs meet high-quality standards. He instructed that contractors failing to maintain quality be blacklisted and suggested engaging private agencies to assess the quality of road construction, according to the official release.

The CM emphasised the importance of comprehensive road repairs to ensure public satisfaction. Over the past 20 days, pothole repair works have been underway across the state. During the review meeting, officials briefed the CM on the progress. Of the 45,378 km R&B road network in the state, 22,299 km required repairs. With Rs861 crore allocated by the government, significant progress has been made, with potholes on 1,991 km of roads already filled. However, officials noted that 1,447 km of roads are beyond repair and require complete reconstruction, estimated to cost Rs581 crore. The CM assured that additional funds would be allocated for this, as per the release.

Additionally, 23,521 km require jungle clearance, which would cost Rs33 crore. The CM instructed officials to initiate these works soon. Of the state's 12,653 km of highways, 10,200 km have been identified for development under the PPP model. In the first phase, 18 roads covering 1,307 km will be constructed using the PPP approach. Detailed project reports (DPRs) are being prepared, and the CM urged officials to commence work promptly.

Under the PPP model, roads will be built using methods such as DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer), BOT (Build Operate Transfer), HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model), TOT (Toll, Operate, and Transfer), and OMT (Operate, Maintain, and Transfer). Proposed roads include Chilakapalem-Ramabhadrapuram-Rayagada, Vizianagaram-Palakonda, Kalingapatnam-Srikakulam-Parvathipuram, Bheemunipatnam-Narsipatnam, Kakinada-Jonnada, Kakinada-Rajahmundry Canal, Eluru-Medisettivaripalem, Narsapuram-Aswaraopeta, Eluru-Jangareddygudem, Guntur-Parchur, Guntur-Bapatla, Mangalagiri-Tenali-Narakoduru, Bestavaripeta-Ongole, Rajampet-Gudur, Peddapalli-Banaganapalli, Damajipalli-Tadipatri, Jammalamadugu-Kolimigundla, and Somandepalli-Hindupur-Tumakuru, added the release.

The CM noted that, as with PPP-mode national highways, quality roads for state highways would likely garner public support. He recommended carefully considering toll fees and proposed exemptions for two-wheelers, autos, and tractors, with charges applicable only to heavy and transport vehicles. To ensure financial feasibility for road construction agencies, the government will provide viability gap funding, the release stated.

Accelerating NDB-funded projects, the CM directed officials to expedite works financed by the New Development Bank (NDB). Of the 666 km planned under Phase 1, only 173 km (26%) has been completed. He urged officials to fast-track these projects.

The CM also reviewed the condition of internal village roads. Of the 68,000 km of internal roads, 55,000 km are cement concrete (CC) roads. While 25,000 km of CC roads were constructed during the previous TDP government, only 6,000 km were completed under the YSRCP tenure. The CM urged officials to complete the remaining works using NREGA funds and central government grants. Recently, the Centre allocated an additional Rs275 crore to panchayats, which should be utilised for internal road construction. The CM also suggested leveraging NABARD funds for building rural roads and emphasised improving connectivity from villages to state and national highways, the release added. (ANI)

