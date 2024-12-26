Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 26 (ANI): YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday participated in the idol installation ceremony at the Kodandarama Swamy temple in the YSR District.

He received a warm welcome from a large number of locals who gathered to witness the event.

The Kodandarama Temple, dedicated to Lord Rama, holds immense religious and historical significance. The temple follows traditional Hindu customs and rituals, providing devotees an opportunity to worship and seek blessings from Lord Rama.

In addition to the temple ceremony, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also attended Christmas celebrations at the CSI Church, participating in special prayers. He was accompanied by his wife YS Bharathi, mother YS Vijayamma, and other family members.

Cities across India were beautifully adorned with lights, creating a festive ambience for the Christmas celebrations. Churches and markets were illuminated with vibrant lights, sparkling stars, and beautifully arranged Christmas cribs a day before the main holiday.

The spirit of celebration was visible everywhere, with communities coming together to mark the joyous occasion. Churches were adorned with stunning decorations, creating a magical atmosphere that drew large crowds for prayer and reflection.

Markets were bustling with activity as people shopped for Christmas trees, gifts, and festive treats, adding to the holiday excitement.

In Kerala's Ernakulam, St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Metropolitan Cathedral was beautifully decorated with lights, stars and Christmas cribs. Devotees sang hymns and carols in celebrations. (ANI)

