Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 30 (ANI): Highlighting the need for urgent reforms, Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad emphasizes the need for a dedicated Home Minister, accountability reforms, and a separate court for police personnel cases.

Prasad said that the Tamil Nadu Police's incompetence under DMK rule is exposed by the recent Anna University sexual harassment case, amidst skyrocketing crimes transforming the state into a violence hub.

"Administrative lapses, caused by ineptitude and mismanagement, erode public trust and underscore the urgent need for reform," he said.

BJP Spokesperson questioned and demanded answers from Chennai's Police Commissioner, specifically asking who the accused was speaking to during the crime. He claimed the police's failure to investigate and their cover-up attempts have led to a loss of public trust.

"Tamil Nadu Police's inaction and cover-up attempts have lost public trust. Chennai's Police Commissioner must answer: 'Who was the accused speaking to during the crime?' The police's failure to investigate and cover-up attempts have lost public trust," he said.

He also urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin to appoint a dedicated Home Minister, implement reforms ensuring accountability, and establish a separate court for police personnel cases.

"This will ensure Tamil Nadu Police become a symbol of integrity, duty-bound, and protective of citizens' rights, operating with transparency and accountability," he said.

Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson further alleged that the DMK government's priorities are skewed, focusing on the 2026 elections and party events over citizens' welfare.

"Effective governance demands accountability and transparency. A dedicated Home Minister will ensure Tamil Nadu Police's accountability, transparency, and protection of citizens' rights," he said.

He demanded Chief Minister MK Stalin, to take immediate action against the surge in crimes, including murder, robbery, rape, theft, and bootlegging. He emphasized the need to prioritize citizens' safety and welfare.

"Appointing a dedicated Home Minister and implementing reforms will revitalize Tamil Nadu Police, upholding justice and citizens' rights," he said.

A second-year student of Anna University was allegedly sexually assaulted on the Anna University campus, Chennai Police said. One person has been arrested in connection with the case.

In her December 23 complaint to police, the student alleged that an unidentified man had threatened and sexually assaulted her when she was talking to her friend on campus around 8 pm.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at the Kotturpuram AWPS and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

