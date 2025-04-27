New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested the arms supplier of Hashim Baba Gang from the nearby area of Begumpur police station and seized two semi-automatic pistols along with four live bullets, officials said on Sunday.

The arrest was made when the accused, identified as Md. Rihan was his way to deliver the consignment of arms to an active member of the Hashim Baba Gang in Sector-24, Rohini, police said.

Later, the police arrested Rihan's associate and seized a semi-automatic, sophisticated pistol and two live bullets from him.

DCP Crime Harsh Indora informed that Rihan was arrested on April 22 after the crime branch received secret information regarding the supply of illegal firearms.

The police then laid down a trap and arrested the accused Md. Rihan near Premadhar Ayurvedik Hospital, Deep Vihar, Sec-24, Rohini, Delhi.

According to Harsh Indora, the accused revealed that he used to buy these pistols from one associate, identified as Salman, and further sell them to the members of the Hashim Baba Gang and others.

The investigation led to the arrest of the associate, he added. (ANI)

