Jaipur, Dec 20 (PTI) The mortal remains of Indian Army soldier Jitendra Singh of Dausa and Indian Navy Petty Officer Mahendra Singh Shekhawt were consigned to flames in their villages in Rajasthan's Dausa and Jaipur districts, respectively.

Havildar Jitendra Singh, who was from Mahwa in Dausa, was killed in an explosion at Mahajan Field Firing Range in Bikaner on Wednesday while Shekhawat died in boat accident near the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Shekhawat was a resident of Renwal in Jaipur. The funeral took place with military honours in their native village on Friday.

Havildar Jitendra Singh was injured during a war exercise at Mahajan Field Firing Range in Bikaner and died during treatment.

Military officers, public representatives, and district police and administrative officers were present at the funeral.

