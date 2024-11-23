Leh, Nov 23 (PTI) Army's northern commander Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar on Saturday visited Ladakh and interacted with the troops deployed in forward areas, an official statement said.

The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Udhampur-based northern command was accompanied by the general officer commanding of Leh-based ‘Fire and Fury Corps' also known as XIV Corps during his visit to the forward areas of the formation, the Army said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Poll Results Unexpected, Incomprehensible; Something Fishy, Says Uddhav Thackeray.

“He (Lt Gen Kumar) interacted with the troops and commended their high standards of operational preparedness, morale, and motivation,” the Army's northern command said in a post on X, also sharing a few pictures of the commander's visit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)