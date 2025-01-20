Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday visited the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela and took a dip in the Triveni Sangam.

The Deputy CM said that he wanted to bring holy water from the Parshuram Mela and unite it with the Triveni Sangam's water.

"This Mahakumbh happens every 144 years. I wanted to bring holy water from Parshuram Mela here and unite Triveni Sangam's water with it. I met with the CM Yogi Adityanath and invited him to the Parshuram Mela...Here, I took the holy dip in Triveni Sangam...This Sangam of Mahakumbh is the confluence of our culture, rituals and spirituality. PM Modi says that we have to take India forward with this cultural diversity..." Mein said speaking to ANI.

Taking to social media X, the Minister wrote in a post that he was honoured to take part in the sacred rituals of the Mela.

"It was an immense honour to take part in the sacred rituals at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, where I had the privilege of participating in the havan, offering flowers, and performing the ceremonial aarti for the revered Shankaracharya of Govardhan Peeth, Swami Adhokshajanand Devtirth Ji Maharaj. The spiritual energy and wisdom imparted during these moments were truly humbling," the post read.

Further, the Deputy CM also wrote that he served food to the sadhus.

"I also had the privilege of serving food to the sadhus--an experience that was both humble and deeply fulfilling. Their unwavering dedication to spirituality and the profound peace they radiate are truly inspiring. May the blessings of Kumbh Mela continue to guide us all on the path of righteousness and selfless service," the post read.

The Maha Kumbh began on January 13 and will continue until February 26. (ANI)

