Bagra (Arunachal Pradesh)[India], January 22: The Arunachal Pineapple Festival Bagra 2.0 begins Wednesday at Higi Bagra Village in West Siang district, with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, attended as the Chief Guest.

In his address, Chowna Mein expressed his gratitude to the organizer, All Bagra Welfare Society (ABWS) for hosting such an important event, which connects the farming community with policymakers, ultimately benefiting the agricultural sector.

"Today, I am honoured to be among the farmers of Bagra and the larger West Siang district. Agriculture is the backbone of our economy, and I have always remained close to this vital sector as a farmer myself," Mein said.

He added that through the Pineapple Festival, we must promote tourism along with the agricultural produce, culture and cuisines of the area.

Mein said that the state's large landmass and favourable agro-climatic conditions have made it possible to grow varieties of crops like pineapples, oranges, etc.

He specifically highlighted Bagra as the epicentre of pineapple production in Arunachal Pradesh, contributing around 9,000 metric tons annually from the West Siang district alone. With 265 farmers engaged in pineapple farming in the area, the region is also known for its oranges, which further illustrate its agricultural potential.

Encouraging local farmers to take their agricultural ventures to the next level, Mein assured that the state government is committed to supporting the farming community.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pema Khandu, both the central and state governments have introduced several initiatives to uplift farmers. Programs like Atma-Nirbhar Bhagwani Yojana (ANBY), Atma-Nirbhar Krishi Yojana (ANKY), etc are designed to empower farming communities across the state," he stated.

He further added that substantial funding has been allocated to these programs to promote agricultural development in Arunachal Pradesh.

He also addressed one of the primary concerns faced by the farmers of Arunachal Pradesh about the marketing of their agricultural produce.

"I am aware of the challenges faced by our farmers, where sometimes even good produces are sold at distressed prices," he said.

He said there is an urgent need for post-harvest management solutions and suggested the establishment of food processing units for value addition, and the establishment of a Mandi in the Siang Belt.

He urged the entrepreneurs to explore such initiatives which will improve the economic conditions of the farmers as they will directly sell their products to the consumers or wholesalers instead of going through the middlemen.

In his speech, Mein also underscored the importance of promoting regional agricultural products on a global stage.

He emphasized the need for Geographical Indication (GI) registration for products like the Bagra Pineapple, noting that the state already has several GI-tagged products, including Arunachal Orange.

He also emphasised strengthening the Research & Development Wing of the State through the State Horticulture Research and Development Institute (SHRDI) and Krishi Vigyan Kendra's (KVK).

"By registering Bagra Pineapple as a GI product, we can protect its uniqueness and promote it in national and international markets," he added while announcing plans to promote Arunachal's GI products at the upcoming Arunachal GI Mahotsav-2025 in New Delhi.

The Deputy Chief Minister reiterated the state government's commitment to the welfare of farmers and expressed optimism for the future of agriculture in Arunachal Pradesh.

He encouraged the farmers of Bagra to continue their hard work and assured them that the government would continue to provide all necessary support for their growth and assured to look into their demands for the provision of funds for fencing of pineapple garden in Bagra, CC pavement road from NH-13 to Yamko and Lipu & Pigi- Mengo villages and declaration of Pine Apple Festival Bagra as a Calendar event.

He also felicitated the progressive farmers of the area and acknowledged their hard work and dedication to agriculture.

While Minister of Education, RWD, Tourism, etc, Pasang Dorjee Sona lauded the efforts of the community in promoting the pineapple produce from the area through the Pineapple Festival.

He called to preserve the green coverage of the region and do our bit at our level to protect the natural environment to mitigate global warming. He further expressed hope for the growth of the festival in days to come.

The festival was also attended by MLA (Basar), Nyabi Jini Dirchi, MLA (Aalo West), Topin Ete, Deputy Commissioner (West Siang), Miss Mamu Hage, DIGP Tumme Amo, Zilla Parishad Chairperson, Tumpe Ete, among others. (ANI)

