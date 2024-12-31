Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 31 (ANI): In a landmark initiative, the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), led by its Chief Pramod Boro, ceremonially launched the "BTR Community Vision Document."

This first-of-its-kind initiative in the history of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) aims to unite all 26 communities of the region to script a collective vision of progress and prosperity.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Assam Cabinet Ministers Atul Bora, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Ranoj Pegu, Ashok Singhal, UG Brahma, MP Dilip Saikia, BTC Chief Pramod Boro, State Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, and DGP GP Singh attended the program held in Guwahati on Monday.

Pramod Boro, BTC Chief and president of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), an ally of the NDA, described the Community Vision Document as a novel initiative by the Bodoland Territorial Region Government. He said it reflects the results of a participatory visioning exercise carried out among 26 different communities, ethnic groups, and tribes residing in the region.

"The project aims at sustaining peace and harmony while also enhancing development opportunities for all the communities. By engaging in ways that honour the relationality, respect, and dignity of all individuals and communities, this process addresses long-pending issues and unmet aspirations of the tribals and other vulnerable communities. It seeks to provide a guiding framework for the government and various other agencies to address the unique needs and collective goals of the Bodoland region," Pramod Boro said.

"...Each community wishes to survive with its own identity, culture, language, and tradition. Sometimes, there is a voice from those communities that they are not getting their rights. It is a small effort from the government of BTR to ensure their rights and provide them justice and equality through this initiative of the Vision Document. It is a two-way initiative. One is to give some focused activities to the communities and the other is to make a plan for government functionaries," Boro told reporters.

He further stated that the Vision Document is a long-term framework for the region.

Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, who is also the president of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), said, "The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) has made great progress, achieving faster development and lasting peace. This has brought its diverse communities closer together. The credit for this success goes to the strong leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the hard work of BTR Chief Pramod Boro."

"The Community Vision Document aims to ensure equal rights, opportunities, and development for all communities in BTR. It focuses on supporting their growth while preserving their rich cultural and linguistic traditions. I am confident that this initiative will accelerate BTR's development and help fulfil the dreams of its people," Atul Bora added.

The Bodoland Territorial Council also released separate Community Vision Documents for various communities, including Odia, Santal, Rabha, Sarania Kachari, Hajong, Barman Mandai, Garo, Keot, Kurukh (Oraon), Gorkha, Madahi Kachari, Bodo, Sutradhar, Goria, Deshi, Bengali, Adivasi, Koch Rajbongshi, Jolha, Muslim, Kalita, Hindi Bhasi, Nath Yogi, Barman Kachari, and Munda communities.

Pramod Boro further stated, "The Bodo Peace Accord 2020 provided an opportune platform for establishing sustainable peace, harmony, and integrity in the entire Bodoland region. It ended the dark days of violence, killings, and pervasive hatred among and between the communities of the region. As such, today is the time to rebuild, a time to heal, and the time to take the first steps for lasting peace, harmony, and development." (ANI)

