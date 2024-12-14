Golaghat (Assam) [India], December 14 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday distributed grants and relief to eligible beneficiaries under various schemes in Golaghat district.

Speaking to the media, CM Himanta said, "Today we distributed 'No Dues Certificate' to more than 5000 women of Golaghat district who took loans from microfinance but weren't able to return the loan amount. We also distributed flood relief grants to more than 2000 families and we have given seed funds of Rs 40,000 to around 200 women. A few days back, Atul Bora (Assam Agriculture Minister) distributed scooters, bicycles and the Anundoram Barooah award among the students in Golaghat and Ajanta Neog (State Finance Minister) was also present on the occasion."

He also asserted that under the "12 days of Development" programme, many families in the Golaghat district have benefited.

"On December 15, we will give ration cards to those who haven't ration cards. From December 15 to 28 we will take the initiative of selecting the beneficiaries of the Orunodoi scheme," the Assam Chief Minister said.

Earlier, Assam CM Himanta laid the foundation stone for the Jorhat town water supply scheme and also launched a series of transformative initiatives, aimed at fostering growth and progress in the Jorhat district.

CM Sarma, addressed the "long-standing issue faced by the people of Jorhat," to facilitate safe drinking water to the people.

"The Drink from Tap (DFT) project will involve a financial outlay of Rs. 220 crore which will ensure clean and uninterrupted 24X7 water supply by leveraging advanced technology and modern infrastructure," read a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

These initiatives span across various sectors, including Education, Industries & Commerce and Public Enterprises, Revenue and Disaster Management, and Finance, and aims to underline Assam Government's commitment to the overall development of the state and the well-being of its people. (ANI)

