New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday met with the Union External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and sought his support and cooperation in making the upcoming Assam Infrastructure and Investment Summit 2025 a success.

The meeting was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan on Monday evening in New Delhi. where Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended a formal invitation to Jaishankar to attend the summit.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Chief Minister Sarma shared his interaction with Jaishankar and wrote, "I had the pleasure to call upon Hon'ble Union External Affairs Minister Shri @DrSJaishankar ji today in New Delhi and extend an invitation to attend the Assam Infrastructure and Investment Summit 2025"

Assam CM further stated, "I also sought all possible cooperation from @MEAIndia to make the Summit a grand success."

The Assam Infrastructure and Investment Summit will be held in Guwahati on February 24 and 25, 2025. (ANI)

