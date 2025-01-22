Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 22 (ANI): The direct selling industry in Northeast India has witnessed a significant surge, with sales reaching Rs 1,854 crore in 2022-23, up from Rs 1,599 crore in the previous year.

Assam, being the 9th largest direct selling market in the country, has emerged as a leader in the region, accounting for Rs 1,009 crore in sales and a 4.7% national market share.

Also Read | Amrit Snan at Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Over 9.24 Crore Devotees Took Holy Dip in River Ganga Till 9th Day, Says UP Government.

The Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA) disclosed these figures at the 2nd Northeast Direct Selling Conference and Expo in Guwahati. The event highlighted the industry's growth prospects and its potential to provide self-employment opportunities to over 4.2 lakh direct sellers in the region.

The region, which accounts for 8.7% of the Rs 21,282 crore national turnover of the direct selling industry (DSI), provides self-income opportunities to over 4.2 lakh direct sellers, the IDSA disclosed and added that Assam, being the 9th largest direct selling market in the country, rules the roost with Rs 1,009 crore in sales, 13% YOY growth, and a 4.7% national market share, supported by over 2.4 lakh direct sellers.

Also Read | SSC MTS Result 2024 Declared: Staff Selection Commission Releases MTS, Havaldar Results at ssc.gov.in, Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

Combined, the other seven states contribute Rs 845 crore: Nagaland Rs 227 crore, Mizoram Rs 156 crore, Arunachal Pradesh Rs 78 crore, Tripura Rs 72 crore, Meghalaya Rs 19 crore, and Sikkim Rs 5 crore. Notable growth rates were seen in Mizoram (31%), Sikkim (25%), Nagaland (22.7%), and Manipur (20%).

The industry contributes around Rs 300 crore annually to the exchequer of north-eastern states, reinforcing its role in the region's development, the IDSA highlighted.

Anasua Dutta Barua, Secretary, Consumer Affairs, Govt. of Assam, said in her keynote address, "While creating a conducive environment for the direct selling industry under the regulations, the state is committed to safeguarding the interests of consumers."

Underscoring the need to ensure the product's quality for consumers, she offered all the help to the industry from her department, which also aboard IDSA as a subject matter expert in the Monitoring Committee, set up by in compliance to the Consumer Protection (Direct Selling) Rules 2021.

"The government is working towards creating an effective mechanism to ensure companies adhere to direct selling rules," she added.

Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director of Pride East Entertainment, expressed her admiration for the contributions of women to society and national development.

She emphasised that "women, once venturing beyond the traditional confines of the home, have achieved remarkable success across various fields."

Highlighting the entrepreneurial spirit of women in the direct selling sector, she praised their ability to set inspiring examples through their achievements. Sharma congratulated the women honored at the event and commended the IDSA for organizing such initiatives, which serve to motivate others to join this transformative journey.

Vivek Katoch, Chairman, IDSA, said, "Northeast continues to be among the key and priority markets for the DSI. The growth figures reflect that it is poised for new horizons, reaffirming the relentless hard work of direct sellers. The industry, growing at more than 12% rate at the national level, has provided self-employment for nearly 86 lakh Indians. The IDSA member companies can confidently lay claim to successfully protecting consumer interests as well as those of over 4.2 lakh direct sellers in the region."

He said ten states including Assam, so far have established monitoring committees in line with the rules. The other states are to follow suit.

The daylong event witnessed brainstorming by industry leaders, experts, and policymakers on crucial topics such as industry growth, regulatory frameworks, consumer awareness, reforms, policy advocacy, and interactive sessions for the empowerment of women and youth through direct selling opportunities.

It comprised recognition of 45 women entrepreneurs from the region for their achievements in direct selling, product ramp walks in traditional Northeast attire, and a grand exhibition that showcased the innovations and diversity of the direct selling industry.

Rajat Banerji, Secretary IDSA, CEOs of the various member companies and Ruchi Bhardwaj Barua, fitness and nutrition coach, were among the dignitaries and a large number of direct sellers present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)