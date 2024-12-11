Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 11 (ANI): Assam's Implementation of Assam Accord Minister Atul Bora expressed concern on Tuesday over the persecution of minority Hindus in Bangladesh and emphasized the need to address border issues effectively.

Speaking to ANI, Bora, who is also the President of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), highlighted the sacrifices made by India during Bangladesh's liberation.

"What our nation did for the freedom of Bangladesh, it should not be forgotten. It is unfortunate, the incidents happening in Bangladesh against the Hindus. Our senior official has visited Bangladesh, and I hope the issue will be resolved soon," he said.

Bora stressed the need to strengthen border security, noting the Assam Movement's origins in opposition to Bangladeshi infiltration. "We must stop infiltration. Border fencing works are ongoing," he added.

Reflecting on the Assam Accord, signed in 1985 after the six-year-long Assam Movement, Bora criticized previous governments for failing to implement its provisions.

"After Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, the central government constituted a high-level committee under the chairmanship of Justice (Retd) Biplab Sharma. The state government has decided to implement most of the committee's recommendations," he stated.

Bora assured that both the state and central governments are committed to fulfilling these recommendations. He also accused the Congress of weakening border security for electoral gains. "Under the Modi government, the border is totally safe. Earlier, Congress had opened the border to strengthen their vote bank," he claimed.

The Assam government observed Swahid Divas (Martyrs Day) on Tuesday to honor the 860 people who lost their lives during the Assam Movement.

A program was held at Swahid Smarak Park in Boragaon, attended by Bora, Tourism Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary.

"Today, we honor the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Assam. The government is constructing a Swahid Smarak Udyan at Pachim Boragaon. The first phase is complete, and plans include an auditorium, light and sound system, and a cycle track. This project will be inaugurated next year," Bora announced.

He also acknowledged the government's initiatives to support martyrs' families. "On this holy occasion, I pay my tribute to the martyrs whose self-sacrifice will always inspire us," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)