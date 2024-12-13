Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], December 13 (ANI): Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), hosted the investiture ceremony at Circular Lawn at Raj Bhavan, Aizawl on Friday.

During the event, the Governor of Mizoram Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati extended his accolades to 35 Assam Rifles personnel in recognition of their outstanding performance and conferred them with the prestigious Governor's gold and silver medals, said a press release.

Also Read | Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Transfers INR 700 Crore to Over 70 Lakh Farmers Under Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi.

In his commendation speech, the Governor commended them for their unwavering commitment towards their duties and also acknowledged the contributions made by officers and all ranks of Assam Rifles in maintaining security in the region and combating drug trafficking and illegal trade, added the release.

The Investiture ceremony was also attended by the Deputy Inspector General of 23 Sector Assam Rifles and other civilian dignitaries. (ANI)

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 8 Female MBBS Students Suspended at Madhav Prasad Tripathi Medical College for Entering Fellow Student's Hostel Room and Assaulting Her.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)