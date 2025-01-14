Udupi (Karnataka) Jan 14 (PTI) John Mullahy, a member of the Victorian Government in Australia, visited the renowned Udupi Sri Krishna Temple during the Saptotsava celebrations on Tuesday.

He expressed appreciation for the temple's traditions and acknowledged the hospitality extended to him.

Mullahy highlighted the growing Indian diaspora in his constituency, Glen Waverley, where Indian ancestry ranks fourth among primary ancestries.

He also spoke about the contributions of Sri Venkata Krishna Brundavana (SVKB) in Melbourne, which has received significant support from the Victorian Government.

He noted that Victoria has the largest Indian diaspora in Australia and reaffirmed the state's long standing relationship with Karnataka, which hosts Victoria's Trade and Investment office. He also referenced Victoria's India Strategy 2025-30, aimed at strengthening economic and cultural ties.

Mullahy's visit underscores the deepening connections between Victoria and India, particularly in education, technology, and multicultural cooperation.

On this occasion, Mullahy was honoured with a citation for being a friend of India and adorned with a Udupi traditional headgear, shawl and a memento by the Paryaya Swamiji of Puthige Mutt Sugunendra Thirtha.

