India News | Bengaluru Traffic Police Unveils New Website with Real-time Traffic Updates

Bengaluru, Dec 20 (PTI) The Bengaluru Traffic Police on Friday launched a new website aimed at providing citizens with a more convenient and user-friendly experience.

With a fresh design, improved navigation, and smarter features, the new platform (https://btp.karnataka.gov.in) replaces the old website and introduces unique tools to simplify traffic-related services and promote a smoother driving experience in the city, officials said.

Also Read | Jaipur Fire: After PM Narendra Modi's Financial Aid, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Announces Ex-Gratia of INR 5 Lakh to Kin of Victim Killed in Blaze Triggered by LPG Tanker Blast.

The website has been designed and developed by the Centre for e-Governance, Government of Karnataka, according to a release from the police.

The traffic police stated that the website is divided into three main sections: Traffic Management, Enforcement, and Road Safety.

Also Read | Raigad Road Accident: 5 of Wedding Party Killed, 27 Injured After Private Luxury Bus Loses Control and Turns Turtle in Maharashtra (See Pics).

"By navigating these sections, users can report traffic violations, register complaints and suggestions, pay traffic challans, or dispute challans. Using enhanced data analytics, we can provide a Traffic Situation Map that gives real-time updates on traffic congestion, road closures, and diversions," said M N Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru City.

Through the "Navigate Bengaluru" section, the public has access to a dedicated platform that provides route suggestions and live traffic data to help navigate the city more efficiently, he added.

"There is also a separate section with timely traffic alerts and news," Anucheth noted.