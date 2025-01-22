Bilaspur (HP), Jan 22 (PTI) Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq has been chosen for the 'Best Electoral Practice Award-2025' for his performance during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The award will be presented to him by the President Draupadi Murmu on National Voters' Day in Delhi, a spokesperson of the government said here on Wednesday.

"This award is the result of hard work and dedication of all the officers and employees of the district. This honour has been received due to their tireless efforts, and it is a proud moment for Bilaspur," Sadiq said.

A government spokesperson said Bilaspur's election management emerged as a model for the others with its innovation in setting up polling stations and adding new voters.

Under the Systematic Voter's Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities, 4,473 new voters were added in the district.

Officials carried out public awareness campaigns in low-voting areas, which led to a significant increase in voting, the person said.

More than 70 per cent voting was recorded in all four assembly constituencies of the district.

