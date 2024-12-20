Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 20 (PTI) Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Friday alleged that the state police were working under pressure from the Congress, and warned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that power is not "permanent" as he criticised the government over the arrest of BJP MLC C T Ravi.

Vijayendra accused the state government of allowing "Congress goons" to attempt an attack on Ravi at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.

On Thursday, a group of people, claiming to be supporters of Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, approached Ravi angrily within the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha premises but were stopped by security staff. Some also staged a protest outside the building and were subsequently detained by the police.

"Police officials are working under Congress's pressure. Siddaramaiah, power is not permanent. You, intoxicated by pride and power, attack us with arrogance," alleged the BJP state president.

Vijayendra condemned Ravi's arrest, claiming that detaining him without informing the Council Chairman was an unpardonable offence.

Speaking at a protest near Chennamma Circle in Belagavi, the BJP state president said Ravi had been forcibly driven around in a police vehicle for about 500 kilometers overnight, visiting places like Gadag, Ramdurga, and Dharwad.

He alleged that the police assaulted Ravi, denied him medical attention despite bleeding, and was not provided with food or water.

Vijayendra accused the Congress government of "murdering democracy" and indulging in "atrocities against public representatives."

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, also condemned Ravi's arrest. He accused the Congress government of violating laws and disregarding established etiquette and rules.

According to the police, Ravi was arrested after an FIR was registered against him for allegedly using a derogatory term against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar during a Legislative Council session on Thursday.

A senior police officer stated that a case was registered against Ravi under Sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a complaint lodged by the minister.

Ravi has denied the allegations, calling them "false."

