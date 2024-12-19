Jaipur, Dec 19 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday alleged that the BJP MPs stopped the leaders of opposition and other MPs of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha from entering Parliament and condemned the incident.

Gehlot said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla should investigate the incident "as soon as possible" and take action against the guilty BJP MPs.

Also Read | Ranchi Horror: School Cab Driver Sexually Assaults 4-Year-Old Nursery Child in Jharkhand, Arrested.

In a post on X in Hindi, the Congress leader said, "Today, the ruling party BJP MPs stopped the leader of opposition and other MPs of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha from entering Parliament and tried to hurt them by pushing them, which is highly condemnable. This is the first time that MPs of one party are stopping the MPs of another party from entering the House. MPs have always entered the House with respect."

He said it is surprising that the security personnel of Parliament did not intervene during this time and alleged it seems it was a conspiracy of the BJP to divert attention from the issue of insult of Babasaheb Ambedkar by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Also Read | Kulgam Encounter: Longest Surviving Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Among 5 Killed Killed in Gunfight Between With Joint Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

Gehlot said Congress president Shri Mallikarjun Kharge has demanded an inquiry into the incident from the Lok Sabha Speaker.

"It is the responsibility of the Lok Sabha Speaker to ensure that all MPs enter the House with respect. The Lok Sabha Speaker should investigate this incident as soon as possible and take action against the guilty BJP MPs," Gehlot said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)