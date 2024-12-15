Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], December 15 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday criticised BJP for not showing any interest in discussing issues pertaining to North Karnataka during the ongoing winter session of the legislature in Belagavi.

Speaking to reporters at Hubballi, he said, "BJP is not interested in anything other than politics. There is no unity in their party." He was replying to a question on what would be discussed in the Assembly session in the remaining four days.

Asked if irrigation projects in North Karnataka would be taken up for discussion in the Session, he said, "I am ready for the discussion. Other topics must also be discussed."

Asked if the Mahadayi project would be taken to its logical end, he said, "I had met the Union Minister for Environment and Forest. I had also met Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. We have made all preparations for the project and we can start work as soon as Centre approves."

"It was Jagadish Shettar and Pralhad Joshi who prematurely celebrated approval for the Mekedatu project. Both of them should take the lead and get us Environmental clearance. We can start work immediately," he said.

When pointed out why no case has been filed against any BJP leader in the Covid scam, he said, "FIRs have been filed based on the Justice Cunha Committee report. We are investigating this not to target BJP leaders but to punish the culprits. They are doing their job, let's see how it pans out."

Earlier today, Shivakumar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could hold office because of the independence granted by the Constitution. It was due to the Congress party that PM Modi has all the rights, he said.

He (PM Modi) couldn't have been the Prime Minister of this country if not for the Constitution, the Karnataka Deputy CM said.

"Prime Minister should know that Congress only has given him all rights - with the Constitution, with the national flag, with the national anthem and independence. That is why, when independence has been given to him and democracy has been given, now he is the Prime Minister of this country. He couldn't have been the Prime Minister of this country if not for the constitution," Shivakumar said. (ANI)

