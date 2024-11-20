Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): BJP leader and candidate Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday exercised his franchise to participate in the democratic festival and cast his vote at a polling booth in Mulund area of Mumbai.

Kirit Somaiya along with his family cast their vote for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, at a polling booth in Neelam Nagar, Mulund.

In a self-made video, Somaiya said "...People are coming out to vote with great enthusiasm. Hum ek hain toh safe hain..."

Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol also casts his vote at a polling booth in Pune for the Assembly elections.

He took to X to urge the voters to cast their vote in these elections, saying "make sure to vote and participate in this celebration of democracy."

"Voted with family in Kothrud Assembly Constituency today in Maharashtra Assembly Elections. I appeal to all the voters of Maharashtra, make sure to vote and participate in this celebration of democracy! Voted with my family in Kothrud assembly constituency of Pune, my parliamentary constituency for the Maharashtra assembly elections. My appeal to all the voters of Maharashtra is to vote and contribute actively to the celebration of democracy," Mohol posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde cast his vote at a polling booth in Thane for the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

After voting, the incumbent CM showed his inked finger to the media. Shinde, who became the 20th Chief Minister of Maharashtra after leading a rebellion against Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, is a four-time elected MLA from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency in Thane.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also urged people to vote in large numbers, underlining the importance of voting in a democracy. He said, "The biggest festival of democracy is ongoing. Along with my family, I have cast my vote. I urge everyone to vote in large numbers because voting is not just our right but also our responsibility. We elect a Govt in democracy and hold expectations from them. So, voting is important."

After casting his vote at a polling booth in Nagpur, Devendra Fadnavis, along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita, showed their inked fingers to the media.

Meanwhile, despite several call-outs by politicians and celebrities Maharashtra recorded a sluggish turnout of 32.18% till 1 PM.

Voting for the single-phase Maharashtra assembly elections began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. Polling is taking place across 288 assembly constituencies. The votes will be counted on November 23. (ANI)

