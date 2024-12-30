Nagpur, Dec 30 (PTI) Two brothers were allegedly killed by their relatives over a financial dispute of Rs 30,000 in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, leading to the arrest of four persons, police said on Monday.

The victims are identified as Ravi Rathod (35) and his elder brother Deepak Rathod (40).

Also Read | Ganga Sagar Mela 2025: 13,000 Cops To Be Deployed at Sagar Islands in West Bengal's Coastal South 24 Parganas District in Apprehension of Terror Threat.

Police said Ravi had taken Rs 20,000 from bangle wholesaler Badansingh Rathod's son eight months ago under the pretext of buying him a motorcycle but failed to keep the word. Ravi also purchased bangles worth Rs 10,000 from Badansingh's shop, but the bill remained unpaid.

On Sunday evening, Badansingh, his brother-in-law, and a nephew confronted Ravi near a garden in Gandhibagh area.

Also Read | New Year 2025: Central Railway Temporarily Restricts Sale of Platform Tickets at 14 Stations To Manage Crowding Considering Year-End Rush; Check All Names Here.

When Deepak arrived at the spot and tried to intervene, the brother duo was attacked with sharp weapons.

Ravi died on the spot and Deepak succumbed to his injuries later in the night, police said.

Police arrested Badansingh Rathod (45), his son Abhishek (24), Manoj Rathod, and Vivek Rathod (18) after registering a murder case. A fifth suspect, Sonu Badansingh Rathod, is on the run.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)