Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], December 22 (ANI): In a joint operation, Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya, in association with Meghalaya Police, seized contraband worth Rs 31.13 lakh, including cattle, apples, and other items that were intended to be smuggled into Bangladesh.

This joint operation is part of BSF Meghalaya's ongoing efforts to combat smuggling along the Indo-Bangladesh border. According to a release issued by BSF Meghalaya, the joint operation was carried out on December 21 with the help of Meghalaya police.

Acting on specific intelligence, BSF Meghalaya and local police conducted the search operation near the international border during which a large number of unattended cattle were found tied to trees and they were scattered across the jungle. The operation team quickly secured the area and seized the cattle.

In another operation, the BSF acted on intelligence inputs about the smuggling of fruits and discovered numerous boxes of fruits hidden in a forest near the border. The items were intended for smuggling into Bangladesh through the Meghalaya border.

The seized cattle and contraband items were handed over to Meghalaya Police and Customs for further legal action.

Earlier, the BSF of Meghalaya successfully intercepted a smuggling attempt, seizing contraband items valued at Rs 10.60 lakh intended for smuggling into Bangladesh, a press release said.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, BSF troops conducted special operations along the Indo-Bangladesh border in the West Jaintia Hills (WJH) and East Khasi Hills (EKH) districts on Thursday.

During the operations, the troops observed unidentified individuals attempting to approach the border with head loads. On being challenged, the smugglers fled into the nearby forest under the cover of darkness to avoid apprehension.

According to the release, a thorough search of the area resulted in the recovery of the concealed contraband items. The seized items have been handed over to the Customs Office for further investigation and legal action. (ANI)

