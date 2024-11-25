New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Monday approved launching of National Mission on Natural Farming, with total outlay of Rs 2481 crore as a standalone Centrally Sponsored Scheme.

Briefing reporters after a meeting of the union cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said a lot of planning has been done in finalising the mission and on the execution strategy.

"PM Modi led NDA government is committed to the farmers' welfare. Today a big decision has been taken in this regard - the National Mission on Natural Farming. It's a path-breaking decision, as we all know that there is a big requirement in our country to keep the land free of chemicals... This project is estimated to be around Rs 2,481 crores," he said.

The mission will promote natural farming in a mission mode across the country.

The scheme has a total outlay of Rs.2481 crore (Government of India share - Rs.1584 crore; State share - Rs.897 crore) till the 15th Finance Commission (2025-26).

A release said the Centre has launched the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF) to promote natural farming in mission mode across the country as a standalone Centrally Sponsored Scheme under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare.

Rooted in the traditional knowledge inherited from their forefathers, farmers will practise Natural Farming (NF) as a chemical free farming which involves local livestock integrated natural farming methods, diversified crop systems. NF follows local agro-ecological principles rooted in local knowledge, location specific technologies and is evolved as per the local agro-ecology.

"NMNF aims at promoting NF practices for providing safe and nutritious food for all. The Mission is designed to support farmers to reduce input cost of cultivation and dependency to externally purchased inputs. Natural farming will build and maintain healthy soil ecosystems, promote biodiversity and encourage diverse cropping systems to enhance resilience as suitable to the local agroecology are the benefits of natural farming," the release said.

It said NMNF aims to shift to scientifically revive and strengthen agriculture practices towards sustainability, climate resilience and healthy food for farmer families and consumers. (ANI)

