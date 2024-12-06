New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday approved the Rithala-Narela-Nathupur (Kundli) corridor under Delhi Metro's Phase-IV project. This corridor, spanning 26.463 km, is expected to improve connectivity between Delhi and Haryana.

According to an official statement, the project, to be executed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC), is estimated to cost Rs 6,230 crore and will be completed within four years from the date of sanction. DMRC is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) jointly owned by the Government of India (GoI) and the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

The Rithala-Kundli corridor will be an extension of the operational Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda)-Rithala (Red Line) corridor. The new stretch will cover 21 elevated stations, connecting areas such as Narela, Bawana, and parts of Rohini in Delhi's northwestern region, the statement added.

Once completed, the corridor will link the Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda station in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, with Nathupur in Haryana, significantly improving connectivity across the National Capital Region (NCR).

"The extension of the Red Line will reduce congestion on roads and help decrease pollution caused by motor vehicles," the release stated.

The 21 stations on the corridor include Rithala, Rohini Sectors 25, 26, 31, 32, 36, Barwala, and other key locations in Bawana, Sanoth, and Narela, culminating in Nathupur.

This will be Delhi Metro's fourth extension into Haryana, adding to existing lines serving Gurugram, Ballabhgarh, and Bahadurgarh.

The statement further noted: "Construction of Phase-IV (3 Priority Corridors), consisting of 65.202 km and 45 stations, is underway, and as of today, more than 56% of the construction has been completed. The Phase-IV (3 Priority) corridors are likely to be completed in stages by March 2026. In addition, two more corridors, comprising 20.762 kilometers, have also been approved and are in the pre-tendering stages."

Currently, Delhi Metro operates 12 lines covering 392 km with 288 stations. It caters to an average of 64 lakh passenger journeys daily, with a record of 78.67 lakh passenger journeys on November 18, 2024.

The press release also stated, "Delhi Metro has become the lifeline of the city by setting the epitome of excellence in punctuality, reliability, and safety." (ANI)

