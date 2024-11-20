New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Adoption Awareness month celebrated annually in November, is an initiative led by the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) and its stakeholders to raise awareness about the legal adoption process.

Organised by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, this month promotes the importance of legal adoptions across India.

The 2024 theme, "Rehabilitation of Older Children through Foster Care and Foster Adoption," focuses on finding homes for children in foster care, especially older children and those with special needs. As part of the campaign, the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, is celebrating the occasion at Lucknow on 21st November 2024.

This year's campaign includes a blend of offline and online activities, with events planned in different states in the country.

These events will feature interactive sessions, cultural programs, competitions, and Q&A sessions with prospective adoptive parents (PAPs), adoptive parents, and stakeholders.

In partnership with MyGov India, CARA is also conducting online activities such as storytelling, poster-making, slogans, and surveys to engage the public. Through social media, CARA continues to share valuable information, emphasizing the significance of legal adoption and foster care in building brighter futures for children in need.

The Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), a statutory body under the Ministry of Women & Child Development, oversees ethical and legal adoptions in India, prioritising the best interests of children. As the central authority for Indian adoptions, CARA regulates and monitors both in-country and inter-country adoptions, adhering to the Hague Convention on Inter-country Adoption, 1993, ratified by India in 2003. Working with recognized adoption agencies, CARA facilitates the adoption of orphaned, abandoned, and surrendered children.

To streamline the adoption process, CARA launched the CARINGS portal, an e-governance initiative that ensures transparency, efficiency, and accountability in facilitating adoptions while providing a seamless experience for all stakeholders.

The CARINGS (Child Adoption Resource Information and Guidance System) portal was launched in February 2011. It serves as the sole platform for adoption, complying with the Hague Convention, international protocols, and national laws. It has been facilitating both in-country and inter-country adoptions since 2015. Its latest version (3.2), operational since November 10, 2022, incorporates new provisions under the Adoption Regulations 2022, including modules for In-Country Relative Adoption and Post-Adoption follow-ups, Foster-care and Foster Adoption Portals.

The portal integrates data of legally free children with that of Prospective Adoptive Parents (PAPs), enabling automated matching based on preferences and providing features like Special Needs and Immediate Placement tabs for direct child selection. PAPs can track their adoption status, while stakeholders receive SMS/email alerts.

New features include DM modules for online adoption orders and priority-based referrals for RI/NRI/OCI PAPs.

The adoption process includes several stages: registration, home study, matching with a child, legal formalities, and post-adoption monitoring. Before understanding the adoption process, let's first understand adoption and foster care. Adoption is a legal process where a child is permanently placed with adoptive parents, who take on full parental rights and responsibilities. It offers children in need a stable, loving home.

Adoption is a transformative journey that provides children with the love and stability of a family while enriching the lives of adoptive parents.

Initiatives like Adoption Awareness Month play a crucial role in explaining the adoption process, inspiring more families to open their hearts and homes. By fostering awareness and understanding, we can ensure that every child has the opportunity to grow up in a nurturing environment, creating brighter futures for all involved. (ANI)

