Jaipur, Dec 8 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said all problems and challenges faced by retired employees must be solved.

Addressing a convention of the Rajasthan Pensioners' Society here, Birla assured that land to construct pensioners' buildings -- to provide services to retired people -- would be allotted in every district of the state.

Also Read | Delhi: UPSC Coach Claims IPS Trainee Broke Glass on His Head at Wedding in Kapashera Area, FIR Lodged (Watch Video).

Birla said he will ask all Lok Sabha members to utilise their MP fund to help construct the buildings. "There will be no shortage of funds for the pensioners' buildings," he said.

It is our responsibility to solve the problems, difficulties and challenges of retired employees, he asserted.

Also Read | BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj Slams AAP for Not Implementing Ayushman Bharat Scheme in Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)