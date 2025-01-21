Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), which faced severe financial challenges and was on the verge of collapse, was saved due to the decisive leadership of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, according to an official release on Tuesday.

The release, issued by the Office of TDP State President and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, stated that the credit for rescuing the steel plant during tough times goes to Naidu and the NDA government at the Centre.

Also Read | 'Men Too Are Victims of Marital Disputes in Divorce Cases', Says Karnataka High Court While Denying Wife's Transfer Petition.

Addressing the media on Tuesday in Visakhapatnam, Srinivasa Rao expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, BJP leaders in Andhra Pradesh, and Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan for their support in securing a revival package for the steel plant.

"The Central Government has announced a financial package of Rs 11,440 crore for VSP. This is the second instance where significant efforts have been made to rescue the plant. In 1998-2000, during a similar crisis, Chandrababu Naidu, with the support of then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, secured Rs 1,350 crore, which was converted into equity to bring the plant back on track," he said.

Also Read | Earthquake in Meghalaya: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 on Richter Scale Jolts North Eastern State.

Srinivasa Rao emphasised that the TDP had promised to protect VSP during the elections and has now fulfilled its commitment by securing Rs 11,440 crore. He credited leaders like Ram Mohan Naidu and MP Bharat for continuing the legacy of their predecessors, who were instrumental in the earlier revival efforts.

"During the past five years, YSRCP leaders ignored the plight of the plant and failed to secure even a single rupee from the Centre. While workers and displaced families were struggling, YSRCP leaders spent their time focusing on personal gains and legal issues," he criticised.

Srinivasa Rao affirmed the TDP's commitment to ensuring the plant operates at full capacity.

"We will continue to support the plant's growth and development. Workers and management must work in coordination to achieve profitability. The funds allocated by the Centre should be utilized effectively to strengthen the plant's operations," he added.

Dispelling rumors about privatisation, he stated, "The Central Government would not have allocated funds if there were plans for privatisation. If the plant operates at 100 per cent capacity for two years, there is a possibility of merging it with Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)."

He expressed his appreciation to Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, MoS Srinivas Varma, BJP leaders, and Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan for their vital roles in securing the package. He also acknowledged the contributions of MPs Ram Mohan Naidu and Bharat, who coordinated with the Centre effectively.

"This success is the result of collective efforts, including four years of relentless struggle by the workers, displaced families, and the public. When the TDP-led coalition came to power, the plant was operating at just 25 per cent capacity. Today, it is at 75 per cent, and we are confident of achieving 100 per cent in the near future," he said.

Srinivasa Rao called for the plant's management to prioritize its operations and focus on sustaining the plant's legacy.

"The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is not just an industrial asset; it is an emotional sentiment for the people of this region. We urge all stakeholders to work towards a brighter future for VSP," he concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)