Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 15 (ANI): Several Naxals who laid down their arms and surrendered in Chhattisgarh to reintegrate into mainstream society were welcomed at the Bastar Academy of Dance, Art, and Literature on Sunday. They are also set to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah later today.

One of the surrendered Naxals, Sandhya, recounted her journey, stating that she joined the Naxal movement in 2001, believing she would be serving the poor. However, after surrendering in 2014, she realised that the reality was far from what was promised.

"We were told we would be serving the poor, which is why we joined. But after joining, the reality was very different. I had joined in 2001 and surrendered in 2014. All this time, I held on to the hope that I was helping the poor, but when that did not happen, I surrendered," she said.

Meanwhile, Shankar Madka, a former Militia Company Commander with a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head, shared his experience. He joined the Naxal group in 2007 and left in 2023. Madka admitted to being involved in the killing of two Special Task Force (STF) personnel but said he now feels a sense of purpose as part of mainstream society. He has been employed by the police force, thanks to the Superintendent of Police.

"I joined in 2007 and left in 2023. From 2019 to 2023, I served as the Militia Company Incharge. Along with my team of 12 Naxals, I killed two STF personnel and looted their weapons. At that time, there was Janta Sarkar in many areas, and even the police feared entering our regions. Now, I feel better as part of the mainstream, meeting officers and ministers. I want to tell the home minister that I have been given a new life and a new job. The SP gave me a job, and I am now part of the police," he said.

Sukanti, another former Naxal who surrendered in 2018, described her disillusionment with the movement. She said she was lured in with promises of a better life but instead witnessed violence and death, leading her to leave.

"I joined in 2003 and surrendered in 2018. I was told we would sing and dance and have a good time, but nothing of the sort happened. I saw many dead bodies, which I could not bear, and that is why I left in 2018. I am living happily now," she said.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the Centre and Chhattisgarh government's commitment to eradicating Naxalism in the state. He praised the achievements of the Chhattisgarh Police in their fight against Naxals.

"Chhattisgarh Police has achieved significant success against Naxals. In the past year, 287 Naxals have been killed, around 1,000 arrested, and 837 have surrendered," he said.

Shah arrived in the state on Saturday for a three-day visit from December 14 to 16. During his visit, he will chair a high-level security review meeting in the state capital, Raipur, to discuss the security situation and related developments. He will also travel to Jagdalpur to interact with surrendered Maoists, residents, and intellectuals. (ANI)

