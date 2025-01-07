New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday dismissed claims of tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), asserting that the Supreme Court has vouched for the reliability of these devices.

Addressing a press conference, Kumar said, "There is no evidence of unreliability or any drawback in the EVM... There is no question of introducing a virus or bug in the EVM. There is no question of invalid votes in the EVM. No rigging is possible. High Courts and the Supreme Court are continuously saying this in different judgments... What else can be said? EVMs are foolproof devices for counting. Allegations of tempering are baseless. We are speaking now because we don't speak when elections are on."

Also Read | ‘Fight Between Politics of Work and Abuse’, Says Arvind Kejriwal on Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

He also dismissed the suggestion of returning to paper ballot for voting saying, "Return to the outdated paper ballots system is unwarranted and regressive. This is aimed at derailing the election process."

CEC Kumar also refuted charges of voter deletion saying that all the claims and objections that come up - are shared with all the political parties.

Also Read | Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Asaram Bapu in Rape Case for Medical Treatment Till March End.

"Indian voters are extremely aware... Stories are going around regarding electoral rolls, even now. Almost 70 steps are there...in which political parties and candidates remain with us. All the claims and objections that come up - are shared with all the political parties. No deletion can be done without Form 7," he said.

He also warned of harsh action against those leaders who make unfavourable remarks against women.

"People also go to the level of threatening the polling officers but we restrain ourselves because it disturbs the level playing field. It is the duty of star campaigners and those who are involved in political campaigns to take care of etiquette. If someone says something about women, we will be very, very harsh, this is our warning," he said.

Delhi assembly elections will be held in a single phase on February 5, while the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The last date of filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. While last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)