New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has achieved a significant milestone in reducing its suicide rate, which dropped to 9.87 per lakh in 2024 -- a decline of over 40 per cent compared to the previous year.

In 2023, the suicide rate within the force was 16.98 per lakh, according to official data compiled by the CISF.

The CISF, one of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is mandated to secure critical infrastructure, including private enterprises, nuclear installations, power plants, space establishments, 66 airports across India, and the Delhi Metro.

As per the data, the CISF reported a total of 15 suicide cases in 2024, compared to 25 in 2023, 26 in 2022, 21 in 2021, and 18 in 2020.

"The sharp decrease reflects the effectiveness of ongoing mental health initiatives and stress management programs implemented by the CISF to ensure the well-being of its personnel. This progress underscores CISF's commitment to addressing mental health challenges within its ranks," the force said in a statement.

As per the force, it is for the first time in the last five years, the CISF suicide rate has fallen below the national rate of 12.4 per lakh, recorded in 2022.

The CISF attributes the significant reduction of suicide in the force to measures such as an online grievance portal, project mann, mental health study through AIIMS, and a new posting policy.

In a written response to a question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai had earlier informed the Parliament that 144 suicides were reported in CAPF, National Security Guard and Assam Rifles in 2020, 157 in 2021, 138 in 2022, 157 in 2023 and 134 in 2024, accounting for 730 cases in five years.

A study conducted in coordination with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, identified multiple factors contributing to suicides among CAPF personnel. These include poor emotional support owing to nuclear families; marital disagreements and affairs; faster transmission of unpleasant information due to smartphone access; greater expectations from family; financial concerns; critical illnesses like cancers, skin diseases, and HIV; solitude and inability to share and vent out. (ANI)

