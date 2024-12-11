Aizawl (Mizoram), December 11 (ANI): In a significant step towards combating drug abuse and curbing the supply of narcotics in Mizoram, Chief Minister Lalduhoma inaugurated two new Excise and Narcotics Stations on Wednesday in Saitual and Khawzawl, the newly established district capitals in the eastern part of the state.

Since assuming office on December 8 last year, CM Lalduhoma has made tackling this issue a priority. On the day of his swearing-in, he visited a privately run deaddiction centre before returning home, highlighting his commitment to the cause.

Under his leadership, the state government has held several consultation meetings with NGOs, churches, and relevant departments to develop strategies aimed at both supply and demand reduction. As part of this comprehensive approach, amendments to existing laws are also being pursued to strengthen enforcement mechanisms.

The inauguration of these stations in Saitual and Khawzawl marks a crucial step in bolstering the state's capacity to combat the inflow of narcotics.

Furthermore, a new Excise and Narcotics Station in Hnahthial is scheduled to be inaugurated tomorrow by Excise and Narcotics Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar. The government's holistic approach to tackling the drug crisis reflects its dedication to safeguarding the youth and striving for a drug-free Mizoram.

A significant portion of the drugs trafficked into Mizoram originates from neighbouring Myanmar, posing a substantial challenge to the state's efforts. These initiatives, combined with community collaboration, are expected to make a meaningful contribution towards achieving this goal. (ANI)

