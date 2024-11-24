Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 24 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday participated in the 'Tripura Utsav' organized by Satsang Tripura in Agartala, aiming to foster spiritual connections among people through the festival.

Addressing the event, CM Saha said, "Festivals help develop a spiritual bond between people. Through these festivals, we understand and get to know each other. By learning about each other's strengths and weaknesses, we can live together harmoniously. Only then can we build 'One Tripura, Best Tripura' and 'One India, Best India.'"

The 'Tripura Utsav' was held on the occasion of the 137th appearance anniversary of Sri Sri Tagore Anukal Chandra at Amtali-Khairpur Bypass Lagoa Housing Board Ground.

"We have come here on the occasion of the 137th advent year of the most beloved Sri Sri Tagore. A lot of people have gathered here. Around lakhs of people gathered. People come here from all over Tripura. The organizers termed it as a Tripura festival. It seems like a reconciliation sacrifice. People of all religions gathered," CM Saha said.

CM Saha thanked the Satsang Tripura State Committee for organising the event at such a large scale. "Earlier the organizers met me regarding the management of this festival. I talked with them about the food and the living of so many people. And I tried to be with them as a little soldier. They did all the work. The Satsang Tripura State Committee organizes such events every year. This time organized on a larger scale. I thank them for that."

CM Saha concluded by wishing well-being to the devotees present and emphasizing that festivals like this help create spiritual bonds and mutual understanding among people. (ANI)

