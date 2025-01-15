New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, on Wednesday inaugurated the new Congress headquarters 'Indira Bhawan' in a cherished moment for the party that was founded in 1885.

Sonia Gandhi had laid the foundation of the building as Congress president on December 28, 2009 on the occasion of 125th foundation day of the party.

Speaking on the occasion, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that way back in 1952 during the Congress Working Committee meeting, then Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had proposed having party headquarters in this area, which was shifted to Delhi at the time of independence.

Kharge said, Indira Bhawan, the new party headquarters will serve as a beacon of hope, energy and inspiration for the Congress workers who are fighting every day for the party ideology.

The Congress president condemned the remarks of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat that true independence was established when Pran Pratishtha was done at Ram temple in Ayodhya last year.

Kharge said that the Congress party's new headquarters "Indira Bhawan" has been built on the foundation of democracy, nationalism, secularism, inclusive development and social justice.

"Symbolising the 140-year-old glorious history of the Indian National Congress, the walls here narrate the great saga of truth, non-violence, sacrifice, struggle and patriotism," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also slammed RSS chief's remarks. He alleged that it was an "act of treason".

"We have our symbols. We have Shiva; we have Buddha; we have Guru Nanak; we have Kabir; and we have Mahatma Gandhi," he said, adding, "these are all the symbols that have shown the correct path to this country. Please name one symbol of the RSS ideology that is revered in India today".

Congratulating the party workers and leaders Gandhi said everybody in this room is under severe assault defending the ideas of the Congress party.

"Sometimes we forget it. But these people in this room are facing systematic attack and assault on their lives because they are in the Congress party, and they are not surrendering to the BJP and the RSS. You'll see that the only party capable of stopping them is the Congress party, and that's because we are an ideological party, he said.

"That is why, in the same way, this building has emerged from the soil of our country, from the blood of our leaders and our workers. The idea behind this building must also reach every corner of our country," he added.

Referring to some recent assembly polls, Rahul Gandhi said there were issues with the manner in which Election Commission operates.

He said "sudden appearance of almost one crore new voters" between the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections in Maharashtra is problematic.

"Do not think we are fighting a fair fight. If you believe we are fighting against a political organisation called BJP and RSS, you have not understood what is going on. They have captured almost every institution in our country. We are now fighting not just the BJP and RSS, but the Indian state itself. I clearly stated that something went wrong in the Maharashtra elections. We are uncomfortable with the way the Election Commission operates," he said.

The Congress leader said that it is Election Commission's duty to make the voters list transparent to the Opposition.

He said Congress had demanded to see the names and address of the people who voted in Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra and names and address of the people who voted in Vidhan Sabha elections. "However, the Election Commission has refused to provide this information."

"Why would the Election Commission refuse to make the voters' list transparent? What purpose does it serve by not providing us with the list, and why are they withholding it?" he asked, adding, it is the Election Commission's duty to ensure transparency, and it is their sacred responsibility to explain why this has happened.

Congress general secretary in charge of organization, KC Venugopal said this building is not a structure of bricks and mortar, but a testament to the dreams, dedication, and sacrifices of the millions of Congress workers who have tirelessly served the nation through this great party.

"This building is a reflection of our commitment to remain forward-looking, while remaining rooted in our rich history and values," he added.

Rahul Gandhi's remarks about Congress fighting not just BJP, RSS but "Indian state itself" drew sharp criticism from BJP leaders.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took a dig at Rahul Gandhi carrying a copy of Constitution in his election rallies.

"The LoP, who was sworn in by taking oath on the Constitution, is now saying, 'We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian State itself.' So, @INCIndia and @RahulGandhi, what are you carrying a copy of the constitution for in your hand?," she said in a post on X.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also took a dig at the Congress leader.

"Tell him to go get his mental stability checked," he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that India deserves a more responsible Leader of Opposition.

"The nation feels hurt and led down by an irresponsible LoP Rahul Gandhi. India deserves a more responsible, faithful Leader of the opposition. Truly, it is our misfortune that we have a part-time and immature LoP who also happens to be guided by forces like George Soros and forces that are against the integrity of our country," he told reporters here.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal slammed BJP leaders.

"Mohan Bhagwat's statement is quite anti-national. You know thousands of Indians sacrificed their lives for the Indian freedom struggle. Mohan Bhagwat yesterday said that India did not gain independence in 1947. He has insulted the martyrs of the Indian freedom struggle including Mahatma Gandhi. It was an anti-national statement," he alleged.

The Congress MP alluded that Rahul Gandhi's remarks were directed against RSS Chief.

"Rahul Gandhi attacked this sentiment. BJP, RSS leaders did not have any role in the freedom struggle. Rahul Gandhi criticised their anti-national action. We will take this issue to the people of the country," Venugopal said. (ANI)

