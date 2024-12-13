New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Friday lauded newly elected Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her maiden speech in the Lower House of the Parliament.

"...Most importantly, she was able to connect with people by personalising the injustice happening in this country... She displayed many traits which will connect her with the people of India," Karti Chidambaram told ANI.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Summoned by Lucknow Court Over Derogatory Remarks Against Veer Savarkar.

TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha also praised Priyanka Gandhi's address in the Lok Sabha, saying that the way she presented her speech was commendable and praiseworthy.

"...It was commendable and praiseworthy. She presented it (speech) with maturity and depth of the subject...I appreciate her," he said.

Also Read | Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Transfers INR 700 Crore to Over 70 Lakh Farmers Under Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Earlier today, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi also lauded Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's maiden speech in the Lok Sabha and said that her speech was better than his.

"Wonderful speech. Better than my maiden speech, let's put it like that," Rahul Gandhi said.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi called Priyanka Gandhi's speech "Excellent."

Priyanka Gandhi's husband and businessman Robert Vadra said he is happy with the speech of the Wayanad MP, adding that Congress will move forward strongly.

"I am very happy. She spoke very clearly about her experience across the country... She talked about the difficulties of the people... Lok Sabha should function properly and there should be discussions in the House. Prime Minister Modi should also take care of the difficulties faced by the people of different states... I am very proud and Congress will move forward strongly," Robert Vadra said.

Moreover, Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge said that Priyanka put all the facts before the government.

"Excellent speech. Very good. She put all the facts before the Government - how the Constitution is being misused and they are not protecting women and people of this country...We are very happy about her performance," Kharge said.

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi in her maiden address in the Lok Sabha attacked the ruling government and said that in the last 10 years, the Union government have made all attempts to break down the 'kavach' (shield).

Speaking during a discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India, Priyanka Gandhi paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives while protecting Parliament in 2001.

"In the struggle of crores of Indians, in their strength to battle the toughest situations, and in their hope of justice from the country, the flame of our Constitution is burning. Our Constitution is 'suraksha kavach' (safety armour). Such a 'suraksha kavach' that keeps the citizens safe - it is a 'kavach' of justice, of unity, of Right to Express. It is sad that in 10 years, colleagues of the ruling side who make big claims have made all attempts to break down this 'kavach'. The Constitution promises social, economic and political justice. These promises are a safety armour and work to break this has begun. Through lateral entry and privatisation, this government is trying to weaken reservation," Priyanka Gandhi said.

The debate marks the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)