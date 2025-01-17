Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 17 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor visited Munambam in Kochi to express his solidarity with the ongoing hunger strike led by the Munambam Land Protection Council.

The hunger strike, which has been in progress for 96 days, is a protest against a land dispute between the natives and the Waqf Board.

Speaking to ANI, Tharoor emphasized that the hunger strike was not a political rally or a Dharna, but a cry for justice from the affected individuals.

"I am here in Munambam to express my solidarity with the victims of this unfortunate situation. We have seen a large number of ordinary citizens of our country, poor fishermen for the most part, on a hunger strike for 96 days already. This is going to continue until a solution is found to their plight," Tharoor said.

Tharoor highlighted that these individuals possess documentary evidence that proves their claims to the land, stating, "In many cases, these are people who for generations have been living on this land and who have had documentary support for their claims that they have bought the land, they have paid for it."

"Until three years ago this dispute arose. I think the problem is that, frankly reaching an unnecessary extreme human rights and an important consideration here. We are looking at ordinary human beings who have rights that are not being respected. especially when you think of people whose families have been, in generations, in their own homes. For them, to suddenly be told that the land is not theirs when they have papers saying it is theirs is not at all something that we can accept," he said.

He appealed to the state government not to delay in establishing the facts and to expedite the judicial process so that the residents could return to their lives in peace.

"My appeal today is that no one should wait much longer. The State Govt should not delay in establishing the facts on file as to what has happened and whatever judicial process has already begun should be expeditiously concluded so that these people can get on with their lives in peace and quiet...I was also very anxious that this should not become a Muslim-Christian issue. It is not a Muslim-Christian issue, it is a technical issue that needs to be resolved in that way...Let us not make it a communal conflict, let us see it as an administrative, legal, confusion which should be clarified at the earliest possible moment so that these residents can get on with their lives." (ANI)

