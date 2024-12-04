Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 4 (ANI): The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of the Jammu Kashmir Police on Wednesday conducted raids in different blocks of the Central Jail in Srinagar, officials said.

The operation is said to be a part of ongoing investigation in a terror related case wherein during investigations, technical signatures were found inside the Central Jail premises.

Also Read | Naresh Balyan in Trouble: Delhi Police Seeks Arrest of AAP MLA in Fresh Case, Moves Court.

The raids were planned and conducted on the basis of a search warrant obtained from the competent court.

As of now, five to six digital devices including cellphones and tablets have been recovered, officials said.

Also Read | Why Is Maharashtra Assembly Winter Session Held in Nagpur? Know History and Reason Behind Nagpur Being State’s Winter Capital.

Further details are awaited.

Previously on October 22, the CIK carried out searches across 10 locations across Kashmir and detained seven suspects. In addition to that, CIK has recovered 14 mobile phones, one laptop, and incriminating material.

The counterintelligence unit informed that the raids were conducted in districts including Srinagar, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Anantnag, Budgam, and Kulgam.

The officials said that they were able to dismantle a recruitment module of the newly formed terrorist organisation called "Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim" (TLM), which is said to be an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) that was being operated by a Pakistani terrorist handler known as Baba Hamas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)