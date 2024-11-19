New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) A court here has refused to hear a bail plea after noting that the applicant's father uttered "unparliamentary" language to demean it.

Additional Sessions Judge Gurmohina Kaur was hearing the bail plea of Aman against whom the Baba Haridass police station had registered an FIR under section 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code on October 1, 2023.

In the proceedings held on November 11, the accused's counsel appeared through video-conferencing, while his father appeared in person.

The judge observed, "The father of the applicant or accused is using unparliamentary language and is trying to demean the court. Despite warnings, he is continuously raising his voice and using language uncalled for despite the date of November 22 being given at the request of counsel for the applicant."

The judge noted that Aman's father had been shouting and making "derogatory remarks" about the court on each hearing.

"The court gives a patient hearing to the applicant's father whenever he appears before the court and requests to mind his conduct. However, the father repeatedly keeps shouting," the judge said.

The court said Aman's counsel had apologised for the father's behaviour but he remained undeterred and continued using such language and words which were derogatory.

"This court does not deem fit to try the matter as per law. In view of the same, let the bail matter and the main charge sheet be put up before the Principal District and Sessions Judge, South-West District… for appropriate orders," the judge said.

