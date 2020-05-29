India News | COVID-19: KVIC Supports Local Industries in Kashmir, Orders 10 Lakh Face Masks

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 29 (ANI): To meet the demand for face masks amid COVID-19 outbreak, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has placed orders for masks from local industries in Kashmir.

"We have made over 10 lakh masks. Small business units of Kashmir are being engaged in making these masks. We have been receiving a positive response," said Hina Bhat, vice-chairperson, KVIC.

The initiative is to meet the demand for face masks amid COVID-19 and helping small entrepreneurs of Kashmir valley.

Tabasum Jan, an entrepreneur, said, "KVIC has provided us with a market, I have supplied masks to several districts in the Union Territory". (ANI)

