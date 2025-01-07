Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 7 (ANI): In a significant ceremony at the Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA) in Udhampur, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the attestation-cum-passing-out parade of the 16th batch of Deputy Superintendents of Police on Tuesday.

According to statement issued, the event marked the successful completion of rigorous training for 61 probationary officers, comprising 45 male and 16 female officers, who took their oath to serve with dedication and honesty.

During his address, LG Sinha emphasized the crucial role of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in maintaining peace and security in the J&K. He paid tribute to the police personnel who made supreme sacrifices in the line of duty and commended the force's unwavering commitment to protecting citizens. The Lieutenant Governor highlighted that J&K Police's responsibilities extend beyond counter-terrorism operations to include coordinated efforts with other security forces in maintaining law and order.

Sinha particularly stressed the emerging challenges in modern policing, especially in the domain of cybercrime. He noted that criminals are constantly evolving their methods, making it imperative for police officers to stay updated with digital investigation techniques.

The LG emphasized the need for quick response mechanisms to counter the spread of misinformation on social media platforms and various applications, highlighting how technical tools are being employed to combat these challenges.

Addressing the issue of militancy, the Lieutenant Governor emphasized a comprehensive approach to security. He stressed that the police force's duty goes beyond confrontation with militants to include dismantling their entire ecosystem and support network. Sinha highlighted narco-terrorism as another significant challenge, emphasizing the mission to protect youth from drug abuse.

The Lieutenant Governor also addressed the challenge of separatism, noting that responsibility extends not only to dealing with militants but also to those who support and encourage militancy. He urged the newly commissioned officers to remember their training and perform their duties with utmost sincerity and dedication, keeping in mind the evolving nature of security challenges in the region.

The ceremony concluded with LG Sinha taking the Rashtriya Salute and inspecting the parade, followed by an impressive march passed by both men and women contingents. The event marked a significant milestone in the careers of these young officers who will now take up their roles in maintaining law and order in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

