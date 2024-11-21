New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): The three-day training programme for the Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC), organized by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India concluded in New Delhi on Thursday.

According to NHRC, a total of twelve officers from the APSHRC, including its Acting Chairperson, Bamang Tago, and Secretary, Ibom Tao, attended the training.

Addressing the valedictory session, NHRC Acting Chairperson Vijaya Bharathi Sayani said that Arunachal Pradesh, with its vibrant cultural diversity and unique challenges, plays a crucial role in the human rights framework of our country.

"This hands-on training program organized by NHRC has given an opportunity to collectively reflect on the principles and values that guide our shared mission of protecting and promoting human rights in the country. The Preamble to our Constitution affirms justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity as the foundational principles of our nation. These values are the foundation upon which our governance and legal systems are built. The Constitution empowers each one of us with the responsibility to uphold the dignity and rights of every individual," a statement said quoting APSHRC Acting Chairperson Bamang Tago.

Sayani commended Tago and officials of the Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission for their active participation in the program aimed at giving them insights and tools to help them uphold the rights, dignity and legitimate aspirations of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

On the occasion, NHRC Secretary General, Bharat Lal said that knowledge about the functions and duties of any organization helps every individual working therein to contribute more meaningfully. He reiterated that sensitivity, responsiveness and promptness are key to the successful functioning of a human rights institution in dealing with the issues of rights violations.

Lal expressed that hope that by taking the initiative to learn from the experience of the NHRC through a customized hands-on training programme, the APSHRC will strive to take forward this knowledge for addressing the human rights concerns of the people of the Arunachal Pradesh and set an example for the other SHRCs.

"Just as in India, the sun rises in Arunachal Pradesh first before spreading the light in other parts of the country, the APSHRC will also strive to show the path to the other SHRCs with its work," the statement quoted Lal as saying.

Lal added that the feedback from the participants on this programme has come as an encouragement to collaborate with other SHRCs and also for such training in future to strengthen the human rights framework in the country as a shared responsibility.

APSHRC Acting Chairperson, Bamang Tago appreciated the NHRC for organizing this programme.

He said that this training has been very useful in gearing up the State Commission to deal with challenges of human trafficking, and drug addiction, among other rights concerns in a State having its own share of challenges related to topography.

He said that the officers would further deliberate on the various aspects of the practical learning to implement these in the functioning of APSHRC and discuss the same with the State Government to build awareness about human rights among the people in the State and address their concerns through collective efforts.

Earlier, giving the opening remark, Joint Secretary, Devendra Kumar Nim said that the effort of the NHRC was that through this training programme, the officers of the APSHRC are given exposure to the key features of the functioning of a human rights institution including processing of complaints, spot inquiries, International engagements, training and outreach, research, media and communication and complaint management.

He expressed the hope that the sessions would empower them to foster a collective sense of responsibility in promoting and protecting the rights of all individuals, including those from marginalized communities in Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

