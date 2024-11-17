New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Delhi BJP has formed a 'Pradesh Aarop Patra' committee (State Chargesheet Committee) against the Delhi government in view of the Delhi Assembly elections in 2025.

The committee will be led by BJP leader and Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta who is the convenor of the committee.

Former MP Ramesh Bidhuri, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, RP Singh, Aarti Mehra, Raja Iqbal Singh, Kapil Mishra, Harish Khurana, Delhi State Mahila Morcha President Richa Pandey and Gulshan Vishmani have been made members of the Committee.

Talking to ANI, Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta said, "we will soon hold a meeting regarding the 'Aarop Patra' Committee. In view of the Delhi Assembly elections 2025, all the members of the committee will go among the public and the BJP will prepare its chargesheet regarding the issues of the people of Delhi. This committee will prepare its chargesheet on issues ranging from health, and poor education system to pollution and Rohingya Muslims settling in Delhi. We are confident that the AAP party will be wiped out in the 2025 assembly elections and the Bharatiya Janata Party will win the elections and form its government in Delhi."

Assembly elections in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. (ANI)

