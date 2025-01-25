New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) The Office of the Chief Election Officer, Delhi, celebrated National Voters' Day on Saturday with a range of activities aimed at encouraging voter participation, particularly among first time voters.

Awards were distributed to young voters, quiz competition winners, and electoral officers to recognise their contributions in strengthening the democratic process.

The event, themed "Nothing like voting, I vote for sure," marked the 15th National Voters' Day, observed annually on January 25 to commemorate the foundation day of the Election Commission of India.

Chief Electoral Officer Alice Vaz highlighted the significance of the day, saying it serves to educate and empower voters, ensuring elections remain inclusive and participative.

"Voters are the backbone of a democracy. Our constant endeavor is to educate, motivate, facilitate, and engage voters so they can play their democratic role effectively," she said.

Several first time voters were felicitated with Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) during the ceremony.

Winners of the Delhi Election Quiz 2025 were also awarded cash prizes, with the top three participants from each of the city's 11 districts receiving Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively. The quiz aimed to promote electoral knowledge and awareness among participants.

Awards for best electoral practices were presented to 16 officers at the state and district levels for their exceptional contributions.

District Magistrates Kinni Singh, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) (DEO-West), Mekala Chaitanya Prasad, IAS (DEO-South), and Amol Srivastava, IAS (DEO-East) were recognised for their efforts in election management, voter education, IT initiatives, and innovative measures.

The officers' work was praised for fostering voter participation and ensuring smooth electoral processes.

The celebration featured messages from dignitaries, including para-athletes Ankur Dhama and Suvarna Raj, who emphasised the importance of civic engagement.

The event concluded with participants taking the National Voters' Day pledge to uphold democratic traditions and vote responsibly.

